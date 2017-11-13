Indian Super League: Brands get closer to the goalpost

As the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) gets ready to kick off later this month with two new teams and an extended season, the organisers, team franchisees and broadcaster Star Sports Network are betting on increased advertiser participation. Expectations have been fuelled by the viewership numbers notched up by the recently concluded FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which took place in India and; the overall increase in interest in the sport across the country. The U-17 matches were seen by 47 million people according to Broadcaster Audience Research Council of India (BARC) data ...