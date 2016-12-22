Infra marketing

Microland (www.microland.com), the leading hybrid IT infrastructure service provider, has appointed Purnima Menon as chief marketing officer. Based out of Microland’s corporate headquarters in Bengaluru, Menon will be responsible for all marketing functions including global business, strategic marketing, sales enablement and corporate communications. She has over 19 years of experience, providing marketing and strategic thought leadership to large organisations. Prior to this, she was the executive vice-president and chief marketing officer of a global IT services ...