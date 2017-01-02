Internet of Things will be larger than the internet that you know

Understand constraints and use bots in a way that does not add to the customer's frustration

Customer communication saw a major shift in 2016 when communication away from being just one facet of business and manifested into a primary monetisation model. Companies like Uber built entire service ecosystems on the strength of its communication infrastructure alone. This trend is rapidly spreading to businesses in other verticals as well as making the customer an all-powerful piece of the puzzle. Gathering from trends in the past year, 2017 calls for a renewed attention to the aspect of customer interaction and engagement. Here are some of the things we believe will be game changers ...

Shivakumar Ganesan