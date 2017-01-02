TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » Strategist

What having three CJs means for the judicial reforms process

Will independent directors get their voice back?
Business Standard

Internet of Things will be larger than the internet that you know

Understand constraints and use bots in a way that does not add to the customer's frustration

Shivakumar Ganesan 

Customer communication saw a major shift in 2016 when communication away from being just one facet of business and manifested into a primary monetisation model. Companies like Uber built entire service ecosystems on the strength of its communication infrastructure alone. This trend is rapidly spreading to businesses in other verticals as well as making the customer an all-powerful piece of the puzzle. Gathering from trends in the past year, 2017 calls for a renewed attention to the aspect of customer interaction and engagement. Here are some of the things we believe will be game changers ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Internet of Things will be larger than the internet that you know

Understand constraints and use bots in a way that does not add to the customer's frustration

Understand constraints and use bots in a way that does not add to the customer's frustration Customer communication saw a major shift in 2016 when communication away from being just one facet of business and manifested into a primary monetisation model. Companies like Uber built entire service ecosystems on the strength of its communication infrastructure alone. This trend is rapidly spreading to businesses in other verticals as well as making the customer an all-powerful piece of the puzzle. Gathering from trends in the past year, 2017 calls for a renewed attention to the aspect of customer interaction and engagement. Here are some of the things we believe will be game changers ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Internet of Things will be larger than the internet that you know

Understand constraints and use bots in a way that does not add to the customer's frustration

Customer communication saw a major shift in 2016 when communication away from being just one facet of business and manifested into a primary monetisation model. Companies like Uber built entire service ecosystems on the strength of its communication infrastructure alone. This trend is rapidly spreading to businesses in other verticals as well as making the customer an all-powerful piece of the puzzle. Gathering from trends in the past year, 2017 calls for a renewed attention to the aspect of customer interaction and engagement. Here are some of the things we believe will be game changers ...

image
Business Standard
177 22