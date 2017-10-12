JUST IN
CapitaLand to up mall investments

Investors riding on IPOs

Here's a snapshot of what kind of returns PE investors got from recent IPOs

Last six weeks saw a flurry of IPOs from PE-backed companies. Many investors like Sequoia and JPMorgan made partial exits with returns of 4.7x-8.4x on their investments, while others like Temasek and KKR choose not to exit, but are sitting on good gains on their investments. Here’s a snapshot of what kind of returns PE investors got from recent IPOs

