Investors shun real estate but lap up realty stocks

While investors are shunning real estate as an asset class, they are lapping it up in the stock market. Realty is the best performing sectoral index on the BSE this year with an over 90 per cent return, closely followed by the consumer durables index.

This comes at a time when residential launches in the top eight cities of the country have declined to a seven-year low. According to global real estate broker Knight Frank, residential launches in the top eight cities declined by 41 per cent in the first half of this year. Also, sales declined by 11 per cent during this period. But ...