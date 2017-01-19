InvITs not a quick fix for infra companies

With Rs 12,000 crore of InvIT issuances likely in 2017, debt woes may persist

The year 2017 could be a dream come true one for companies such as IRB Infrastructure, Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), IL&FS Transportation Network (ITNL) and Sterlite Power Transmission (demerged unlisted arm of Sterlite Technologies). They are all likely to float an infrastrcture investment trust (InvIT). In such cases, the debt associated with projects transferred to the trust goes off the balance sheet of the parent company. For this reason, most of the listed entities in this segment have undergone a round of re-rating in valuations and could experience another when closer ...

Hamsini Karthik