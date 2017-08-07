IPG Mediabrands pads up for a digital future

At the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries last month, chairman Mukesh Ambani drew loud applause when he said that data was the oxygen of digital life. With nearly one billion mobile phone subscribers and over 400 million internet users in the country, data is the lifeblood of the Indian economy. And as companies begin demanding more data-led informed decision making from marketers, agencies such as IPG are shoring up their data management capabilities. Ambani was bang on in his assessment of data and its importance in a world where customers are living their ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?