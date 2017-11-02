It's raining funds in logistics

Call it a (GST) impact or growing segment, it is raining (PE) funds in and warehousing space.

About half a dozen fund managers and developers have raised or in the process of raising over Rs 12,500 crore for the new funds and ventures in and warehousing space.

On Tuesday, IndoSpace, promoted by PE firm Everstone and US-based Realterm, said it has launched a $550 million third fund, III. said it has received about $300-million commitments for this new fund in the first round close and is expected to make the final close in the next few months. Earlier this year, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) created a joint venture, Core, that will focus on acquiring and developing facilities in India. CPPIB also made a commitment of over $1 billion towards IndoSpace’s assets.

so far has raised $584 million across two industrial real estate funds. The first fund, Parks I (ILP I), was raised in 2009 with a corpus of $240 million, and the second fund, Parks II (ILP II), was raised in 2014 with a corpus of $344 million.

Last week, company LOGOS India said it had raised $400 million in equity from Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate subsidiary of Canada’s second largest fund manager CDPQ and Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group to develop facilities in the country. LOGOS India is a partnership between LOGOS Group and Assetz Property Group, headquartered in Sydney and Singapore, respectively. LOGOS India will invest a total of $800 million, including the $400 million it has raised.

“Strong fundamentals such as improved infrastructure as well as the landmark regulatory reform of the GST, which has created a single national market, and a fast-growing sector are a shot in the arm for warehousing and industry. There is a continuous demand for high-quality modern and warehousing facilities, which is going to help further drive the country’s economic growth,” said while announcing the launch of the fund. Recently, Singapore-based investor/developer Ascendas-Singbridge Group also formed a $600-million joint venture with Firstspace Realty to enter the industrial and warehousing market.





Standard Chartered is also in the final leg of talks with an Indian company to set up industrial and warehousing facilities in the country and the venture could have a corpus of $300 million or 1920 crore.

Home-grown Milestone Capital is also planning to launch a warehousing fund with a target of $156 million or Rs 1,000 crore. “The fund will be a seven-year fund and we intend raising the money starting first quarter of 2018,” said Sandeep Chadha, partner, real estate investments at Milestone Capital.

Milestone intends developing five to seven parks spread across National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, Chadha said. The fund will target an average yield of 13-14 per cent over the life of the fund and a target gross IRR (internal rate of returns) between 22-23 per cent for its domestic and overseas investors. The country witnessed a 10 million sq ft of warehousing assets being added in 2016. The top seven warehousing markets of the country transacted 17 million sq ft of space on an annual basis.

Requirement from the e-tail segment will more than double from 14 million sq ft in 2016 to 29 million sq ft by 2020, resulting in an annual growth of 19 per cent, according to Milestone Capital.