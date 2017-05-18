Jabong crunches the numbers on fashion

Customer insight drives the e-retailer to launch 'mood' stores, rethink the way it sells its wares

When Jabong was acquired by Flipkart’s Myntra, the unanimous word on the street was that the brand would be phased out or subsumed under the umbrella label. A year later, Jabong is set to disprove all talk of its demise. Buoyed by consumers’ growing acceptance of online fashion and armed with invaluable insights drawn from data at its disposal, it is redesigning the shopping experience and focusing more sharply on women. With this, Jabong hopes to not just carve out a different identity from that of Myntra, but also shed the tag of being a flailing brand. The ...

Alnoor Peermohamed & Raghu Krishnan