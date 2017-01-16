TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » Brand-W

Centre, states break impasse over GST, rollout likely from July 1
Business Standard

Johnson turns up the speed, hopes for a smooth ride

It has pitted itself against Schindler, Otis; and hopes to grab larger share of fast growing market

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

The growing glass and chrome urbanisation in India has opened up a new battlefront. Elevator companies, a ubiquitous and yet silent presence in city structures, are using technology and energy-saving features to differentiate themselves and ride the premium wave.   India is the second biggest market for elevators and escalators in the world after China. Every year thousands of units are added in upcoming residential complexes, industrial hubs, malls and shopping centres across the country. The big brands vying for a share of the nearly $1 billion domestic market are Kone, Schindler, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Johnson turns up the speed, hopes for a smooth ride

It has pitted itself against Schindler, Otis; and hopes to grab larger share of fast growing market

It has pitted itself against MNCs Schindler, Otis; and hopes to grab larger share of fast growing market The growing glass and chrome urbanisation in India has opened up a new battlefront. Elevator companies, a ubiquitous and yet silent presence in city structures, are using technology and energy-saving features to differentiate themselves and ride the premium wave.   India is the second biggest market for elevators and escalators in the world after China. Every year thousands of units are added in upcoming residential complexes, industrial hubs, malls and shopping centres across the country. The big brands vying for a share of the nearly $1 billion domestic market are Kone, Schindler, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Johnson turns up the speed, hopes for a smooth ride

It has pitted itself against Schindler, Otis; and hopes to grab larger share of fast growing market

The growing glass and chrome urbanisation in India has opened up a new battlefront. Elevator companies, a ubiquitous and yet silent presence in city structures, are using technology and energy-saving features to differentiate themselves and ride the premium wave.   India is the second biggest market for elevators and escalators in the world after China. Every year thousands of units are added in upcoming residential complexes, industrial hubs, malls and shopping centres across the country. The big brands vying for a share of the nearly $1 billion domestic market are Kone, Schindler, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22