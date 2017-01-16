Johnson turns up the speed, hopes for a smooth ride

It has pitted itself against MNCs Schindler, Otis; and hopes to grab larger share of fast growing market

The growing glass and chrome urbanisation in India has opened up a new battlefront. Elevator companies, a ubiquitous and yet silent presence in city structures, are using technology and energy-saving features to differentiate themselves and ride the premium wave. India is the second biggest market for elevators and escalators in the world after China. Every year thousands of units are added in upcoming residential complexes, industrial hubs, malls and shopping centres across the country. The big brands vying for a share of the nearly $1 billion domestic market are Kone, Schindler, ...

T E Narasimhan and Gireesh Babu