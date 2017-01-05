Jubilant: Radiopharma contract a major trigger

Most analysts positive on the scrip, given its falling debt, pricing power and new launches

Most analysts positive on the scrip, given its falling debt, pricing power and new launches

The Jubilant Lifesciences stock has gained 15% in two trading sessions, after the company signed a 39-month contract to supply radiopharma products, used in diagnostics and treatment. The contract covers 75% of the US distributors and all key products. While the size of the incremental gains is not known, the impact would be significant, as some of the key products have no competition. Analysts at Nomura estimate every 10% increase in radiopharma sales could impact the earnings per share in FY18 by 5.5%. There would be higher volumes and better realisation for the radiopharma ...

Ram Prasad Sahu