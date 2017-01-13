Kamal Haasan, the man who turned to biryani to make a case for Jallikattu

If there is one dish that has been impacted by history, politics & geography, it is the biryani

If there is one dish that has been impacted by history, politics & geography, it is the biryani

There is anger in Tamil Nadu and at the centre of it is Jallikattu, the centuries-old tradition of taming the bull that is unique to the state. Vociferous calls for revoking the Supreme Court ban on the sport have reached a crescendo. Some organisers have threatened to go ahead with the event despite the ban. The state’s politicians, including Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, are lobbying furiously in favour of the sport. Had the court lifted the ban, Jallikattu would have been celebrated in the state today, when the harvest festival of Pongal begins. But that hasn’t happened, ...

Veenu Sandhu