KDK Softwares launches helpline number to resolve GST-related queries

Over 70% calls received by helpline had a single concern on GST rates, says KDK Softwares CEO

Ahead of the Union Budget, city-based tax solutions provider has launched a toll-free number to resolve GST-related queries.



The company, which launched its ' Helpline' service recently, said it has received over10,000 calls with most of the callers inquiring about the new tax regime whether it will be beneficial for small businesses.



"Over 70 per cent calls received by the helpline had a single concern on rates and whether this will be a beneficial tax structure to small businesses," CEO said here.



Queries of over ten thousands callers were studied, he said.



"About 80 per cent calls received were from the organisation having a business turnover below Rs 1 crore. Most of them were worried on the rates and how it will be levied on supply in case a company is supplying products directly to the end customers," he added.



With the recent and upcoming regime, SMEs and startups are facing very challenging economic environment in addition to their experience of several highs and lows during the past five years, the CEO said.



But at the same time, understanding the importance of the SME sector, the central government has re-implemented Public Procurement Policy and also launched Make in India, Startup India and Skill India campaigns to promote the sector, he noted.



The company said its national toll-free helpline number 1800 103 9271 is available in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Press Trust of India