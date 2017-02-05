KFC in reinvention mode

The fast food chain is looking for a complete makeover, with digital as its media of choice

Thanks to social media, of late GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) files have really caught on. The unique image format, which appears to be a cross between a still photo and a moving one and therefore lends easily to comic messages, was presented as TV commercials by KFC in India a month ago. Given its wide popularity online, the campaign made sense for the fast food chain which directs its communication to predominantly youths. In a fast growing quick service restaurant (QSR) market in India where multinationals as well as domestic players are competing for share, how does a global ...

Ritwik Sharma