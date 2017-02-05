KFC in reinvention mode

Thanks to social media, of late GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) files have really caught on. The unique image format, which appears to be a cross between a still photo and a moving one and therefore lends easily to comic messages, was presented as TV commercials by KFC in India a month ago. Given its wide popularity online, the campaign made sense for the fast food chain which directs its communication to predominantly youths. In a fast growing quick service restaurant (QSR) market in India where multinationals as well as domestic players are competing for share, how does a global ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?