Kung fu without logic

Kung Fu Yoga has little to do with yoga, India or even a plausible plot line, says Ranjita Ganesan

Kung Fu Yoga has little to do with yoga, India or even a plausible plot line, says Ranjita Ganesan

A minor miracle in Stanley Tong’s Kung Fu Yoga is that no fringe groups were hurt during its making. The Jackie Chan-starrer wrestles with history in a purely casual fashion, and any ancient kingdom mentioned here becomes a mere accessory in launching an entertaining treasure hunt. Much of this Hong Kong action film, which attempts to straddle the Chinese and Indian cultures, has a “so bad it’s good” appeal. An opening computer-graphics sequence casts Chan as a Tang dynasty warrior who protects soldiers from the Magadha dynasty in battle with ...

Ranjita Ganesan