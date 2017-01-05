'Leaders place burden of change on employees, not themselves'

Interview with Brandon Black & Shayne Hughes Authors, Ego Free Leadsership According to you, ego is a constant preoccupation of our self-worth. And it’s a predicable system where trigger reactions can be mapped. What are the ways in which leaders can map and control their trigger reactions? Black: In any situation — team meeting, board presentation, performance review — a large part of our brain is distracted by an inner voice of judgement. Will I be good enough? Valued? Competent? How are my boss and colleagues judging me? Is this worth my time? This is our ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?