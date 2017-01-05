'Leaders place burden of change on employees, not themselves'

Leaders must discuss weaknesses and how they contribute to unwanted cultural tendencies

Leaders must discuss weaknesses and how they contribute to unwanted cultural tendencies

Interview with Brandon Black & Shayne Hughes Authors, Ego Free Leadsership According to you, ego is a constant preoccupation of our self-worth. And it’s a predicable system where trigger reactions can be mapped. What are the ways in which leaders can map and control their trigger reactions? Black: In any situation — team meeting, board presentation, performance review — a large part of our brain is distracted by an inner voice of judgement. Will I be good enough? Valued? Competent? How are my boss and colleagues judging me? Is this worth my time? This is our ...

Sangeeta Tanwa