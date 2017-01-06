Leaving London behind for the world

The latest season of Sherlock is darker and more grim than any of its predecessors

There are few television series that could make me download the soundtrack and use it as a ringtone. Sherlock has been that television series for me, though that meant getting confused when the phone rang since I was not alone. Such is the spell the Steven Moffat, and Mark Gatiss-created serial has cast on its audience. The fan following that Benedict Cumberbatch enjoys is stuff of legends. And thus, expectations with every new Sherlock season are high, especially when each season returns after an exasperatingly long gap of two, even three years. Season 4, which is set to air in India ...

Manavi Kapur