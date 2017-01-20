Lenovo Yoga Book: For the artist on the go

While great to sketch and draw, the Yoga Book's keyboard remains an issue

Knowing what was in store, I was excited to get my hands on the Lenovo Yoga Book. But I wanted to see how those not privy to its features would react. So, I let my friend unbox it. His expression was priceless when he asked, “Where’s the keyboard?” Banking on the cool quotient, Lenovo has done away with the traditional keyboard and instead the Yoga Book comes with a digital writing/drawing pad which transforms into a “Halo” keyboard. But more on that later. The 9.6-mm Yoga Book is ultrathin and weighs just 700 gms. Unlike other hybrids, ...

Kakoli Chakraborty