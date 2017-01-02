Limited loan growth gains for smaller home finance companies

Year 2017 has started on a good note for affordable housing finance companies (HFCs) such as Gruh Finance (Gruh), Repco Home Finance (Repco), Can Fin Homes (Canfin), among others. First, a slew of lending rate cuts from banks will benefit these companies more than their larger peers. This is because the larger HFCs operate in segments wherein they compete directly with banks and, hence, have limited pricing power. The affordable HFCs, on the other hand, give smaller-sized loans largely to the self-employed borrowers where banks have a lower presence. Also, unlike these HFCs, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?