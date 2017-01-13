Lisa Srao, the free spirit

Srao is slowly but steadily cutting into a male-dominated alcoholic beverages segment

A year after Lisa Srao moved to Bengaluru in 2003 just after marriage, her excitement faded and there was only one question on her mind: “What have I done?” Born, brought up and educated in the United Kingdom, it wasn’t exactly the culture shock that made her question this decision. “My parents are Punjabis so India wasn’t exactly new to me. I was, in fact, quite excited to relocate. But having lived abroad all my life, I realised that there were several things I took for granted that were a struggle to find in India,” she ...

Manavi Kapur