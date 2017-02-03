Live in style

Prices of luxury homes are down 25% or more, and rents have fallen up to 40%

The driveway lined with palm trees encircles a verdant garden and leads to the five-bedroom bungalow. There is a swimming pool and lawns large enough to set up a tennis court. Inside, there is ample space for an airy yoga room, meditation centre, private dining area for the family and another for guests. This 2.5-acre farmhouse at Rajokri in Delhi is part of Westend Greens, a gated community of farmhouses, many of which are owned by the city’s leading business families: the Kanwars of Apollo Tyres, Shrirams of DCM, Singh brothers of Fortis, and Singhanias of JK. Top ...

Veenu Sandhu, Ranjita Ganesan & Nikita Puri