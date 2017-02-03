Live in style

The driveway lined with palm trees encircles a verdant garden and leads to the five-bedroom bungalow. There is a swimming pool and lawns large enough to set up a tennis court. Inside, there is ample space for an airy yoga room, meditation centre, private dining area for the family and another for guests. This 2.5-acre farmhouse at Rajokri in Delhi is part of Westend Greens, a gated community of farmhouses, many of which are owned by the city’s leading business families: the Kanwars of Apollo Tyres, Shrirams of DCM, Singh brothers of Fortis, and Singhanias of JK. Top ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?