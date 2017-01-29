Amaresh Godbole: LIVE it. Or you're dead

Brands are more action-oriented today, thus increasing spends on experiential marketing

Ever since Twitter’s acquisition of live-streaming app Periscope in 2015, digital media has seen the race for live events only heat up. Youtube and Facebook Live, along with Snapchat are slugging it out for a share of audience eyeballs, and of course, the share of wallet from marketers. So what is driving this scramble? It is a combination of cultural and economic factors accelerating demand. The thing to remember is that most of this is devised for digital natives. Audience mindset FOMO — the fear of missing out — is very real. Societal and ...

Amaresh Godbole