Amaresh Godbole: LIVE it. Or you're dead

Ever since Twitter’s acquisition of live-streaming app Periscope in 2015, digital media has seen the race for live events only heat up. Youtube and Facebook Live, along with Snapchat are slugging it out for a share of audience eyeballs, and of course, the share of wallet from marketers. So what is driving this scramble? It is a combination of cultural and economic factors accelerating demand. The thing to remember is that most of this is devised for digital natives. Audience mindset FOMO — the fear of missing out — is very real. Societal and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?