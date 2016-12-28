Local vs global brands: For India, from India

In China, local brands comprise 75%of shopper decisions followed by Indonesia (61%) and India (57%)

The rise of local giants continued through the year, signalling the growing clout of home-grown brands over multinational labels, writes Hemant Mehta Do consumers choose brands basis the origins of their manufacturers; do they know the companies behind the brands they love and buy?” Empirical evidence seems to suggest that the answer to both questions is a resounding no. A brand is the function of product, proposition (value-add to the consumer), customer-connect and (relative) differentiation in the solution it offers to the consumers. If we look ...

Hemant Mehta