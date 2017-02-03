Lokendra Singh Kalvi, The man who is 'safeguarding' Rajput pride

Lokendra Singh Kalvi is the founder patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena

Lokendra Singh Kalvi likes to talk ceaselessly, and if there is ever a pause, it is almost imperceptible. More palpable in his speaking is the uncompromising ardour of his cause, one that involves protecting Rajput pride. Kalvi is the founder patron of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, the Jaipur-based organisation whose members thrashed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his upcoming film, Padmavati, for allegedly showing Rani Padmini, played by Deepika Padukone, in “poor light”. Kalvi sounds blatantly unapologetic about the incident, which happened late last month ...

Dhruv Munjal