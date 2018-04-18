Lupin showing signs of revival under its second-generation leadership team

Just days ago, pharma major Lupin Limited made an announcement to the stock exchanges that it had received an establishment investigation report from the US Federal Drug Administration for the successful inspection of its Pithampur plant which had been subjected to an investigation in summer last year.

In the statement, Nilesh Gupta, Lupin's managing director, said, “The successful outcome of this inspection is encouraging and further validate our commitment to meeting global manufacturing standards.” Before that on April 3, the company issued another press release ...