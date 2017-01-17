LuvIt takes on the big boys in chocolates

Chocolates are available in key formats such as molded chocolates, enrobed wafers, panned chocolates

The ads strike at the heart of the matter. A young girl finds herself walking home late virtually every night much to the chagrin of her mother. The only relief from her mother’s diatribe is the bar of chocolate she bites into. It becomes a habit. Here’s another one: A young boy is surfing through channels. The visuals are alluring, drawing him into their world. His trance is only broken when he picks up a bar of chocolate from a tray placed in front of him. The chocolate melts in his mouth. The ads in question are for LuvIt, the newest kid on ...

T E Narasimhan