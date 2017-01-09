Major Ports Bill runs a tight ship

Regulatory parity with non-major ports still missing; focus on landlord model of development

The 12 major ports in India will soon be governed by a new law that’s less cumbersome than the current governing legislation. The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2016, has 65 sections, compared to 134 in the existing Major Port Trusts Act, 1963. The Union Cabinet approved the Bill on December 14 and it was tabled in the Lok Sabha two days later as a money Bill. Since the NDA government has not been able to corporatise 11 ports that currently run on the trust model because of political and employee resistance, the effort now is to bring in functional changes through ...

Jyoti Mukul