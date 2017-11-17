Making art and travel accessible to the differently abled

A conversation with a dear friend made Yeshwant Holkar view accessibility for the differently-abled in a new light. “She had polio as a child and is a wheelchair user.

In spite of doing extensive research about places to travel to, she would reach a destination only to find that the bathroom doorway was too narrow for a wheelchair to enter,” he says. People believe that simply installing a ramp is enough to make a place accessible to the differently-abled, but don’t give a thought to other spaces and services, or to persons with other types of disabilities. ...