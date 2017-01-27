Making sense of sound

We spend an insane amount of time on our phones and many of us also listen to music on them

We spend an insane amount of time on our phones and many of us also listen to music on them

We spend an insane amount of time on our phones and many of us also listen to music on them. But if you consider yourself a music aficionado, Abhik Sen and Kakoli Chakraborty list gear that will stand you in good stead, whatever you may like listening to. . Bose Wave Sound Touch IV Rs 50,513 It’s not often that you are in Europe for the Christmas break. And if you’re a classical music aficionado, you may never be able to make it to all the great events on offer. But thank god for internet radio. This Christmas break, I was able to listen ...

Abhik Sen & Kakoli Chakraborty