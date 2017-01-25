'Manufacturing in India might not need artificial intelligence'

Interview with Elliott N Weiss, professor of business administration, Darden School of Business

Interview with Elliott N Weiss, professor of business administration, Darden School of Business

The FDI coming to India would be low-tech, because the competitive advantage is the vast and relatively cheap labour force, Elliott N Weiss tells Ritwik Sharma. Edited Excerpts: Could you tell us about the concept of lean, specifically in terms of how it applies to manufacturing and services in emerging markets? The idea of “lean” started with Toyota productions, so it is a Japanese-based system. It’s not an idea of increasing costs and quality, it’s an idea of decreasing costs and increasing quality at the same time. We look at quality, delivery, ...

Ritwik Sharma