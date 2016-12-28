Marketing needs to pick up where politics left off

Prophets of big data have always claimed that “without data you are just another person with an opinion”. An axiom that appealed to many. But in many ways 2016 has been a watershed year for data to go wrong. For forecasts to bite the dust. And for public opinion to be grossly miscalculated. Giving rise to a change in our vocabulary with words like “post-truth” being included in the Oxford dictionary as the word of the year. We are now truly in the post-truth era of marketing and, as Ralph Keyes aptly puts it, an era of dishonesty and deception. So ...

Prabhakar Mundkur