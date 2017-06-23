Meet K Padmarajan, the man who loves to lose elections

He won't be able to contest an upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly by-poll because of precarious health

At 41, K Padmarajan, a homeopathic doctor, was critically ill. His family, wife and son, was devastated when the doctors told them he was unlikely to survive. Family, friends and well-wishers had started pouring into the Tamil Nadu hospital where he was admitted. Hope was diminishing, until, among the flocking people, came along a messenger who informed Padmarajan that he would not be able to contest an upcoming assembly by-poll because of his precarious health. It was as if he had hurled a challenge at Padmarajan. Two months later, the man the doctors had almost given up on filed his ...

Veer Arjun Singh & T E Narasimhan