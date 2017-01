Year 2016 was not good as the previous two years for mutual funds. Fund flows slowed and the performance of a majority of the schemes (barring debt funds) was in mid-single digits. However, it did not have an implication on the asset size.The sector’s average assets under management (AUM) was up 26. Three per cent on the back of schemes’ performance, mainly debt category funds.The total average in the quarter ended December 2016, stood at Rs 16.93 lakh crore, against Rs 13.4 lakh crore in 2015-end. Amid this, top fund houses managed to gather assets at a much faster pace than that of the overall industry.