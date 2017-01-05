Mid-cap stocks lose value in forward trade

The recent fall in mid-cap stocks has led to a sharp decline in their valuations. The one-year forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the mid-cap index has come down to 15.4, a decline from 27.8 earlier in 2016, shows Bloomberg data. If these estimates are true, the valuations of the benchmark Sensex and the broader Midcap index on the BSE will converge for the first time since 2008. This moderation in the mid-cap growth comes after the index outperformed benchmarks for two years in a row. During 2016, it rose eight per cent, against a 1.8 per cent gain by the Sensex. In ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?