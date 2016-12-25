TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » Brand-W

Govt sanctions 9k assault rifles, bullet proof vehicles to SSB
Business Standard

Mind the data

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India

Partho Dasgupta  |  Mumbai 

When P V Sindhu picked up her racquet at the Women’s Badminton Singles finals at the Rio Olympics, her every move was followed and cheered by an unprecedented 48 million television viewers in India. It would not be fair to the 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad, who won the silver medal, to compare this with Salman Khan’s Sultan premiere, which saw 54 million viewers but the two broke several records in viewership this year. Sindhu had all eyes glued on her, with people neither switching nor getting up through her match. Viewers spent more time on screen for her match than for ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mind the data

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India When P V Sindhu picked up her racquet at the Women’s Badminton Singles finals at the Rio Olympics, her every move was followed and cheered by an unprecedented 48 million television viewers in India. It would not be fair to the 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad, who won the silver medal, to compare this with Salman Khan’s Sultan premiere, which saw 54 million viewers but the two broke several records in viewership this year. Sindhu had all eyes glued on her, with people neither switching nor getting up through her match. Viewers spent more time on screen for her match than for ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Mind the data

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India

When P V Sindhu picked up her racquet at the Women’s Badminton Singles finals at the Rio Olympics, her every move was followed and cheered by an unprecedented 48 million television viewers in India. It would not be fair to the 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad, who won the silver medal, to compare this with Salman Khan’s Sultan premiere, which saw 54 million viewers but the two broke several records in viewership this year. Sindhu had all eyes glued on her, with people neither switching nor getting up through her match. Viewers spent more time on screen for her match than for ...

image
Business Standard
177 22