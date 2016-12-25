Mind the data

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India

Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India

When P V Sindhu picked up her racquet at the Women’s Badminton Singles finals at the Rio Olympics, her every move was followed and cheered by an unprecedented 48 million television viewers in India. It would not be fair to the 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad, who won the silver medal, to compare this with Salman Khan’s Sultan premiere, which saw 54 million viewers but the two broke several records in viewership this year. Sindhu had all eyes glued on her, with people neither switching nor getting up through her match. Viewers spent more time on screen for her match than for ...

Partho Dasgupta