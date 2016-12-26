More bang for the buck? Why big dividend payers are not attractive

Many stocks have started to appear attractive on dividend yield, following a sharp correction in the past eight weeks. This yield is the dividend per share paid by a company during a financial year as a percentage of share price. The average dividend yield for the top-50 dividend paying companies in the BSE 500 index has improved to around four per cent, based on the dividend declared for 2015-16. The yield around the same time last year for this set was around three per cent (on their 2014-15 payout). Narrowing spreads between dividend and bond yields makes the case for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?