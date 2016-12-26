More bang for the buck? Why big dividend payers are not attractive

NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing and REC offer dividend yields more than the 10-year G-Sec

Many stocks have started to appear attractive on dividend yield, following a sharp correction in the past eight weeks. This yield is the dividend per share paid by a company during a financial year as a percentage of share price. The average dividend yield for the top-50 dividend paying companies in the BSE 500 index has improved to around four per cent, based on the dividend declared for 2015-16. The yield around the same time last year for this set was around three per cent (on their 2014-15 payout). Narrowing spreads between dividend and bond yields makes the case for ...

Samie Modak