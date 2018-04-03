Naidu shifts into top gear for Andhra auto hub, gives tough fight to TN

“A couple of years ago, we met at my house for dinner and in that one hour, he managed to convince me to change my decision to invest in a different state in south India. And that decision had already been taken,” Pawan Munjal, chairman and managing director of two-wheeler major Hero Motocorp, recently said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a factory at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Munjal was referring to the commitment Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had shown to bringing the company's Rs 16-billion auto project to his state. His story is ...