Newsmaker: Alok Verma, who has a challenging stint for CBI chief

Alok Verma, the newly appointed Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the crosshairs of a political tug of war. The Congress party has put on record that it does not agree with the government’s choice. Verma, police commission of Delhi for close to a year, deserves better. Admittedly, he is not a CBI man, not having risen up its ladder. However, he is technically qualified for the post. A 1979-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, Verma will have a fixed two-year tenure as CBI ...

