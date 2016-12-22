Newsmaker: General Bipin Rawat

A few days before the official announcement, when the Dehradun edition of Amar Ujala carried an item on the front page declaring that ‘Uttarakhand ka sapoot banega naya thal senadhyaksh’ (the new chief of army staff will be an Uttarakhand braveheart) with a picture of Gen Bipin Rawat, no one took it seriously in the belief that the government would never supersede two senior officers to appoint the third as the army chief. Moreover, it was generally believed that as Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, the outgoing chief of army staff was from the Gorkha Rifles, his successor could ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?