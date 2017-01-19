Newsmaker: Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav adores Salman Khan. In film-obsessed Pune, the diminutive 31-year-old makes sure to catch the first show of every Khan movie. In December 2015, Jadhav celebrated his maiden one-day international hundred, against Zimbabwe, with the belt-buckle swagger that Khan spawned with his 2010 blockbuster, Dabangg. There is little wonder then that his “commitment” — borrowed from another of Khan’s famous dictums, this time from Wanted (2009) — to India’s victory against England this past Sunday was unflaggingly absolute. Between ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?