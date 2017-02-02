Newsmaker: Vinod Rai, batting on a perilous pitch

Rai has a job that is as arduous and taxing, if not more so, as the CAG's job

Former Comptroller & Auditor General Vinod Rai is probably facing the biggest challenge in his professional life because his hard-won credibility rests on this job: the chairmanship of the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), a post that the Supreme Court ordered him to accept. This is the same Supreme Court that batted for him when, as CAG, there was a petition for his removal on the grounds that reports on Coalgate, airport privatisation and the power sector went beyond the CAG’s constitutional mandate. In an order in that case, the apex court clearly stated: ...

Aditi Phadnis