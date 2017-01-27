Nitin Chordia, the man who tastes chocolates for a living

Chordia has tasted over 2,200 chocolates from different countries in the last two years

The last time you ate a chocolate, you probably popped it in your mouth without thinking. If you were to ask Nitin Chordia, you perhaps missed experiencing the myriad flavours of a single piece of chocolate. Chordia is India’s first and only certified chocolate taster, a career that most would envy. And if one sees him “experiencing” a chocolate — in the way he unwraps the bar, breaks a small piece of it, holds it between his fingers for a specific length of time and allows it to melt before he chews on it — the envy would only get stronger. Chordia ...

T E Narasimhan