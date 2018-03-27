No longer top of the mind, Raymond is reinventing one click at a time

For close to a century, almost every urban Indian male had his first suit, or jacket tailored at one company––Raymond. But over the last decade, the proliferation of both custom-tailored brands and off the rack options or what some call "The Zara-fication of fashion" has pushed the brand off the default list for many.

And that is triggering a rethink on the brand’s future role and positioning in the evolving universe of Indian male fashion. In some part, change is being led by an organizational transformation on the digital front and being pushed ...