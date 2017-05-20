Nourishing habits

An organisation in Bengal is striving to improve maternal & child health by tackling its root causes

Maternal mortality and infant health in India are inextricably linked to nutrition and health practices. The government’s approach to tackling these problems is to provide nutritional supplements to mothers and children at risk. However, this approach has failed to have the desired impact. West Bengal-based Child in Need Institute (CINI), thinks it may know why. Founded by pediatrician Samir Chaudhuri, CINI has been working since 1974 to improve maternal and child health by tackling its root causes: poverty, powerlessness, low status of women, illiteracy and inadequate health and ...

Geetanjali Krishna