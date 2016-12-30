Now playing

Bollywood: Masala mix Director Rahul Dholakia’s track record is curious; it includes the dud Kehta Hai Dil Baar Baar as well as the moving Parzania. Raees could go either way but its cast and punchline-heavy trailer make it the most-anticipated popular release of next year. Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Rangoon, is set in the World War II period. It will star Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Bhardwaj reportedly considers it his most ambitious venture. After his memorable outing as the romantic lead in Piku, Irrfan Khan will play one half of a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?