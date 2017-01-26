Now that Trump is president, How will TV respond?

Television executives, producers and writers have been grappling with that question

? Scripted television got bigger during the Obama years. What will happen to it in the Trump era? Television executives, producers and writers have been grappling with that question. Some argue that the bitter campaign and the heated political rhetoric after Trump’s election could mean a TV landscape with a lot more escapist fare. Some think the election of Trump, a former reality star, could inspire larger-than-life characters. “We have to acknowledge that the sea change has happened,” David Nevins, Showtime’s chief executive, said in a recent ...

John Koblin | NYT