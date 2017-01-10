NSE struggles with controversy over algorithm

Four days before National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director Chitra Ramkrishna quit on December 2, the exchange received an important letter from the market regulator. It had some good news and some bad news. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had extended the deadline to submit the forensic audit report of Deloitte on the alleged misuse of its co-location facility, which allows brokers to locate their servers close to the exchange’s server in order to reduce latency, and algorithmic trading facilities. But it was unhappy that the exchange’s ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?