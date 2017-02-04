Pale palette

Stung by demonetisation, auction houses, galleries and art fairs are witnessing lukewarm sales

Stung by demonetisation, auction houses, galleries and art fairs are witnessing lukewarm sales

The India Art Fair, held every winter in Delhi, has set the standards for the South Asian art world as collectors gather from India and abroad and galleries and artists display their finest and most creative works. This year, it has a new investor as well. MCH Group of Switzerland that owns the powerful Art Basel franchise bought a majority stake (60.3 per cent) in September. MCH’s first action was to overhaul the fair’s website and develop an app through which viewers could download images of the artworks they like. Its entry has perhaps led to galleries from ...

Ritika Kochhar