Payment machines come of age with BonusHub

BonusHub is making transactions smarter by bringing digital wallets to PoS terminals

Pran Mehra likes a good conversation. He sits upright in his chair, and fervently makes his point — often with great success. Just that during these dire times of demonetisation, when people are swarming banks and ATMs, he likes to talk that wee bit more. And, it’s difficult to fault him. Mehra has devoted most of his life carving a career out of digital payments services. Before embarking on a new entrepreneurial journey last year, Mehra spent a number of years heading the India business of Verifone, the American maker of technology for electronic payment transactions and ...

Dhruv Munjal