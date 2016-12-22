Payment machines come of age with BonusHub

Pran Mehra likes a good conversation. He sits upright in his chair, and fervently makes his point — often with great success. Just that during these dire times of demonetisation, when people are swarming banks and ATMs, he likes to talk that wee bit more. And, it’s difficult to fault him. Mehra has devoted most of his life carving a career out of digital payments services. Before embarking on a new entrepreneurial journey last year, Mehra spent a number of years heading the India business of Verifone, the American maker of technology for electronic payment transactions and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?