Pitching it straight

The story of liquor brands and advertising in India has always played out like a hide-and-seek adventure; given the tough laws around alcohol ads, companies had mastered the art of pushing the brand while keeping their core product under wraps. Customers and companies knew what the brand was all about and the regulators were happy that the rules were being followed. Over the past couple of years, however, Kingfisher, Seagram and a host of other liquor companies have found a way to make such rules redundant by reaching out directly to their core audiences via short films on digital ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?